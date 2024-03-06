World Share

Moldova PM Says He Wants a Peaceful Solution for Transnistria

Moldova is facing a series of critical tests this year. First, its presidential elections, and the opening of EU accession talks. Both are coming as the former Soviet state is starting to feel the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine next door. Sandwiched between the two countries, is the breakaway region of Transnistria, where Russia maintains more than a thousand troops. Moscow has long been accused of using this potenital flashpoint to destablise and pressure the Moldovan government. The Kremlin has also warned that any use of force on this issue will be considered 'an attack on Russia'. I sat down with Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Rechean and began by asking - what's the significance of his country's EU bid in the wake of the fighting in Ukraine. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp