Mass burial for bodies exhumed from graves by Israel held in Gaza

Israel has returned the bodies of 47 Palestinians that had been exhumed from graves in Gaza. They've now been buried in the southern city of Rafah. As Israel's onslaught nears its sixth month the UN says 90 percent of the population is in urgent need of food assistance, with more than 20 children having died from malnutrition. The number of children dying from malnutrition surpassing 20. On the diplomatic front, there's been no breakthrough from the truce talks in Cairo. Joel Flynn reports.