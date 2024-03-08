POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden: Israel has responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza
02:37
World
US President Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech State of the Union address on Thursday night. It's his last speech to Congress before November's presidential election. Biden has been under intense pressure on plenty of fronts as he runs for re-election - from his age and fitness, to his stance on the war in Gaza, to the war in Ukraine, accomplishments and words for other political leaders and his rival Donald Trump. Andy Roesgen takes a look at some of the key takeaways.
March 8, 2024
