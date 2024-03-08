POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye's Top Diplomat and Spy Chief Hold Key Meetings in Washington as Gaza War Rages
Türkiye's Top Diplomat and Spy Chief Hold Key Meetings in Washington as Gaza War Rages
Washington saw a flurry of diplomatic activity this week, following visits by Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin. Topping Fidan's agenda during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, the war in Ukraine and the long stalled deal to send F-16 jets to Turkiye. Fidan attended a series of meetings under the Turkiye-US Strategic Mechanism, a platform set up more than two years ago, to address issues the two countries disagreed on, and where they could work together. During his meeting with Blinken, Fidan again stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza, which continues to see mounting deaths from Israeli strikes. In his State of the Union Speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden said US forces would build a temporary dock in Gaza to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Fidan's visit to the US comes as Sweden officially joined NATO, which cleared one of the last hurdles for Congress to approve the sale of dozens of F-16s to Turkiye. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at Global Policy Institute Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU
March 8, 2024
