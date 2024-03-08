What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza

The US President has said Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza during his final State of the Union address to Congress before November's presidential elections. Joe Biden says the US military will construct a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian aid by sea. He's also warned Israel not to use humanitarian situation as a bargaining chip.