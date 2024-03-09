World Share

US looking into airdrop deaths amid concerns over ceasefire talks

US President Joe Biden is sounding increasingly worried about ceasefire talks on Gaza. In his latest comments, Biden has said it's "looking tough" to secure a ceasefire agreement by the start of Ramadan. A day after announcing that the US will build a port off Gaza's coast for aid deliveries into the besiged enclave, the US president also said he was concerned about violence in occupied East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the US military has denied responsibility for an airdrop of aid that killed five people and injured several others. Andy Roesgen has the latest.