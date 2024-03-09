POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Heavy gunfire persists around Haiti's presidential palace
Heavy gunfire persists around Haiti's presidential palace
There's been heavy gunfire around Haiti's presidential palace as the UN warns violence by armed gangs is restricting people from finding food and destroying the health system. Half of the Haiti's 11 million people are food insecure, with almost one and a half million starving. More than 300-thousand residents of Port au Prince have fled their homes in the past week. The violence began last weekend when a notorious gang leader warned the prime minister not to come home. Ariel Henry has been stuck in Puerto Rico since Tuesday. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
March 9, 2024
