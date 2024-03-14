POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza's grim Ramadan amid conflict escalation
02:19
World
Gaza's grim Ramadan amid conflict escalation
Palestinians in Gaza are welcoming Ramadan after five months of Israeli air and land attacks. The death toll has risen to more than 31,000 people with 90 percent of Gazans facing starvation, the arrival of aid by sea, is expected to provide slight relief, after Israel blocked multiple requests from UN agencies to provide food and medical supplies to areas cut off by the fighting. But plans to find alternative ways of delivering aid has also sparked fears amongst Palestinians that a ceasefire may not be near. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #foodshortage #gaza #blockade
March 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?