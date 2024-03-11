POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What impact could a second Trump presidency have on the world?
With the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency on the horizon, the world is bracing for big change. From the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine to China's stance on Taiwan and the global push for sustainable energy, how will Trump's policies reshape the world? Guests: Claudine Schneider Founder and Chairperson of Republicans for Integrity Adolfo Franco Republican Strategist Mitch Lerner President of the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations Iwan Morgan Emeritus Professor of US Studies at University College London
March 11, 2024
