Instability feared as Chega demands a role in government
02:18
World
Instability feared as Chega demands a role in government
Portugal's far-right Chega party has warned of instability in the country, if it's not invited to be a part of a new government there. It comes after a snap election saw the centre-right Democratic Alliance win the most votes, but fail to garner an outright majority. The leader of the party has said he would refuse to negotiate with Chega about forming a coalition. TRT World' Joel Flynn has more.
March 11, 2024
