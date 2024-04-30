World Share

Woman calls for genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

“Gaza and its citizens are all dying ugly deaths. I love it! I don’t think they’re dying enough! Death to Gaza!” A woman has been filmed in Washington DC calling for the genocide of Palestinians and ripping off posters calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. The woman was identified as Lilia Sandler, a nurse at Howard University Hospital. “These inflammatory remarks do not reflect the views of this institution,” the hospital told TRT World in a statement. “We are actively investigating this matter and will take swift and appropriate action. Rest assured that this employee is not providing care at Howard University Hospital during this time.”