Woman calls for genocide of Palestinians in Gaza
01:06
World
Woman calls for genocide of Palestinians in Gaza
“Gaza and its citizens are all dying ugly deaths. I love it! I don’t think they’re dying enough! Death to Gaza!” A woman has been filmed in Washington DC calling for the genocide of Palestinians and ripping off posters calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. The woman was identified as Lilia Sandler, a nurse at Howard University Hospital. “These inflammatory remarks do not reflect the views of this institution,” the hospital told TRT World in a statement. “We are actively investigating this matter and will take swift and appropriate action. Rest assured that this employee is not providing care at Howard University Hospital during this time.”
April 30, 2024
