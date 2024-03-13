World Share

Palestine Talks | Lauren Booth on Zionism “falling apart”

Writer and activist Lauren Booth illuminates what she believes accounts for the global surge of pro-Palestinian solidarity, how her own travels to Palestine shaped her as a person and challenged her Western views – emphasising the value of individualism over community – and the strength of Palestinians in opposing Zionist and colonial violence, from which key moral lessons – bearing on both Islam and universal principles of justice –can be learned.