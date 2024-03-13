POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | Lauren Booth on Zionism “falling apart”
28:17
World
Palestine Talks | Lauren Booth on Zionism “falling apart”
Writer and activist Lauren Booth illuminates what she believes accounts for the global surge of pro-Palestinian solidarity, how her own travels to Palestine shaped her as a person and challenged her Western views – emphasising the value of individualism over community – and the strength of Palestinians in opposing Zionist and colonial violence, from which key moral lessons – bearing on both Islam and universal principles of justice –can be learned.
March 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?