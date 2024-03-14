EU lawmakers approve world's first comprehensive AI law

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Five years after it was first proposed, European Union lawmakers have given the green-light to a world first artificial intelligence law - clearing the last hurdle before its formal adoption. The legislation, which is set to take effect later this year, divides AI systems into four levels of risk - from minimal to unacceptable. The riskier an application, the more scrutiny it faces. Minimal risk systems, such as content recommendation or spam filters, will only face light rules such as revealing that they are powered by AI. The EU expects the vast majority of systems to fall into this category.
March 14, 2024
