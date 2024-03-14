POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli strike on UNRWA distribution centre kills at least five
World
Israeli forces have killed Palestinians queueing for aid. The latest attack happened in the north after a UN food distribution centre in the southern city of Rafah was targeted. Around a dozen people have been killed and one hundred injured in the two locations. More than 400 people have been killed by Israeli forces in similar incidents in the past one month. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
March 14, 2024
