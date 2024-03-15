POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Clergyman Shocks Panel - but Wins Church Slave Debate?
25:53
World
The Church of England is setting aside up to £1 billion as it seeks to atone for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. Before Britain moved to abolish slavery in 1807, the church was a major investor in a company that made significant profit from the sale of humans. This week Nexus speaks to two members of the Anglican clergy, Reverend Yemi Adedeji and Reverend Dr Ian Paul, and historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo to ask whether the Church of England should really be paying reparations for crimes committed centuries ago.
March 15, 2024
