China, Russia and Iran Hold Joint Naval Drills Amid Red Sea Attacks

At a time when Israel's war on Gaza is indirectly increasing tensions in the Gulf region, Russia, China and Iran have also come to the area to show off their marine capabilities. The three countries have carried out joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman - a crucial waterway near the mouth of the Persian Gulf. The Russian defence ministry said the goal of the exercises was to improve the safety of maritime economic activity. What's been called the 'Maritime Security Belt 2024', is the fourth drill by Russia, China and Iran since 2019. The three allies deployed more than 20 ships as well as naval helicopters as part of the exercise that comes as US and British forces continue to launch air strikes on Iran-backed Houthis. The Yemeni rebels started targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea after Israel started its war on Gaza in October. Meanwhile, NATO drill in Finland, Norway and new member Sweden, was also underway in the past week. Stockholm and Helsinki had applied to join the US-led military alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Abdolrasool Divsallar Non-Resident Scholar at MEI Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at the CCG
March 15, 2024
