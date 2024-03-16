POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US authorities to investigate missing panel discovered on Boeing 737 after landing
A missing panel of United Airlines' Boeing 737-800 plane has been discovered after it landed in Oregon. United States. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation to find out how it went missing. The aircraft was carrying 139 passengers and six crew members. United said it would conduct its own investigation - before the plane returns to service.
March 16, 2024
