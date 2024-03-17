POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
With immediate effect, Niger declares suspension of its military agreement with the USA.
03:01
World
With immediate effect, Niger declares suspension of its military agreement with the USA.
Niger's military government has revoked a military accord with the United States with immediate effect. The accord allowed US military personnel and civilian staff from the Department of Defense on its soil. There were about 1,100 US troops in Niger as of last year where it operates a drone base. Since 2018, the base has been used to further the fight against insecurity by targeting terror groups.
March 17, 2024
