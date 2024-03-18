World Share

Druze in Golan Heights left in limbo by Israeli occupation

The war on Gaza has focused international attention on Israel’s occupation of other Palestinian territories, primarily the West Bank. But less known is the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, which was once part of Syria. Roughly half of the 50,000 people living there are illegal Israeli settlers, while the other half are Syrians, mostly Druze. And it's from the Druze community of Majdal Shams that Claire Herriot sent us this report.