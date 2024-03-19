What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin wins his fifth term in Kremlin

Updated election results have confirmed a landslide victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s election commission says Putin won more than 87 per cent of the vote. In Moscow’s Red Square Putin attended a rally to celebrate. In Europe the reaction has been overwhelmingly negative with numerous governments condemning the process as stage managed and undemocratic. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports