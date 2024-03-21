Blinken: US submitted draft Gaza ceasefire resolution to UNSC

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
The US is asking for a UN Security Council vote on an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza. The announcement was made by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia. He has just left Jeddah and is heading for the Egyptian capital, for the next leg of his latest trip to the region. The news of the UN draft came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed US Republican Senators, telling them he was going to finish the job in Gaza. TRT World's North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports on Blinken's trip.
March 21, 2024
