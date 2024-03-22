World Share

EU considers tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales

In Brussels EU leaders have been discussing new ways of raising money to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. One idea is to use profits from confiscated Russian assets to help Ukraine buy weapons and ammunition. Another is to start issuing EU wide defence bonds to borrow money. But as ever when it comes to joint finance projects, agreement is proving difficult to find. Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Brussels.