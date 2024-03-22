POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU considers tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales
02:15
World
EU considers tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales
In Brussels EU leaders have been discussing new ways of raising money to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. One idea is to use profits from confiscated Russian assets to help Ukraine buy weapons and ammunition. Another is to start issuing EU wide defence bonds to borrow money. But as ever when it comes to joint finance projects, agreement is proving difficult to find. Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Brussels.
March 22, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?