South Korean women face uphill battle against gender wage gap

South Korea has the widest gender wage gap among developed countries, and sits well below the world average in terms of political representation. But women there are battling that trend by running in the upcoming National Assembly elections. Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk-yeo says his country doesn't have a gender discrimination problem, as he now tries to abolish the ministry of gender equality and family. Frank Smith reports for TRT World.