Gaza bombed as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'

In Gaza, where the Palestine Red Crescent says that Israeli forces are moving in on Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in Khan Younis. At the same time, Israel's siege on the Al-Shifa Hospital is entering its second week. Israel's army says it has killed 170 people in and around al Shifa, Gaza's largest medical facility. At least 480 others have been arrested during the operation. Israel claims they are members of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group. Further south, Israeli vehicles have reportedly surrounded all entrances to Al-Amal and Nasser Hospitals. Officials say soldiers have blocked the gates of the buildings with dirt barriers. The Israeli military says the operation in the Al-Amal neighbourhood is aimed at dismantling what it calls terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area. There have also been other Israeli attacks... In both southern and central Gaza, at least 14 Palestinians were killed. And in Rafah, at least seven people were killed in a residential building. And seven more in Deir al-Balah. Israel has also announced it's conducting operations in Khan Younis. Daniel Padwick has the story.