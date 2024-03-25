POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel surrounds two more Gaza hospitals, demands evacuations
02:32
World
Israel surrounds two more Gaza hospitals, demands evacuations
The Palestine Red Crescent says Israeli forces have surrounded two more hospitals in Gaza - The Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in Khan Younis. And the Al-Shifa Hospital is now entering its second week under siege. Israeli vehicles have reportedly surrounded all entrances to the hospitals and officials say Israeli soldiers have blocked the gates with dirt barriers. The Red Crescent has confirmed one of its staff members has been killed. Humanitarian agencies say it's a worrying development, as the enclave struggles to endure Israel's relentless attacks. Melinda Nucifora has more.
March 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?