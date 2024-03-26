World Share

Special Episode From Sarajevo: Bosnia’s New Chapter?

EU leaders have given the green light to Bosnia and Herzegovina to move closer towards joining the European Union and officially open accession talks. The EU says Bosnia and Herzegovina has made significant and impressive progress in recent months. The historic decision has raised hopes that the country could move beyond instability marked by ethnic divisions and secession threats. Plus, Montenegro has also been seen as a frontrunner to be the EU's next member. However, in recent years, its accession was stymied because of political instability. Now, the new government says it will unblock its EU bid and make it a priority to speed up the process. Guests: Elmedin Konakovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister and Maida Gorcevic, Minister of European Affairs of Montenegro Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.