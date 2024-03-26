POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
High Court delays ruling on WikiLeaks founder extradition appeal
Judges in Britain’s High Court have asked the United States and the British Home Secretary to provide assurances Julian Assange will get a fair trial and will not face the death penalty if he is extradited to the US. The two judges want those assurances in three weeks. If they don’t get them they will grant Assange a full appeal against his extradition to the US where he faces 18 charges of stealing and distributing secret documents. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 26, 2024
