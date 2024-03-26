Westminster Watch: Is it time to reform the House of Lords?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The robes and pageantry might seem old fashioned. The House of Lords has also been called undemocratic and indefensible - and that’s just by Opposition leader Keir Starmer - who is odds-on to be the next Prime Minister. The Conservatives won’t be too happy with the Lords at the moment either - the House has just delayed the government’s bill to send Asylum seekers to Rwanda again. But how likely is it that any party actually can and would overhaul the centuries-long system of Parliament in the UK? And what might any alternative look like? Joining us this week are two members of the House of Lords. Mike German, who wants a fully elected second chamber, and Kulveer Ranger, who believes in less drastic reform. Westminster Watch is a discussion program, Broadcast out of London and presented by Politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Monday at 17:30 GMT on TRT World. You can also watch all previous episodes on our TRT World page: https://www.trtworld.com/video/westminster-watch
March 26, 2024
