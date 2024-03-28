POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters use toys to decry UK firm’s arms supply to Israel
Protesters use toys to decry UK firm’s arms supply to Israel
Pro-Palestine activists have hung toys and children’s clothes on the fences of a UK weapon manufacturer arming Israel to symbolise the thousands of children slaughtered in Gaza by the Israeli military. Protesters say Elbit Systems has been selling drones to the Israeli military and that the British government refuses to suspend arms sales because the “UK makes a lot of money from weapons sales”.
March 28, 2024
