Media ‘Caught Lying’ About Trump Bloodbath
Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” in the US car industry if he’s not elected as President. But much of the mainstream media immediately used his comments to claim Trump was threatening actual violence, when he clearly wasn’t. Is this a case of misinformation from the legacy media which is already losing the trust of the American people? This week Nexus asks Democrat politician Brandon Potter, journalist Jenny Holland and the founder of Roca-News Billy Carney why traditional news outlets would push a story which is so clearly not true, and whether that’s why their audience is flocking online for facts.
March 28, 2024
