Türkiye’s Spy Agency MIT Ready To Train Next Generation of Officers

For decades, Turkiye's National Intelligence Organisation, was a secretive body which flew under the radar when it came to protecting the country from threats. But as new regional and global risks began to emerge over the past two decades, the organisation started taking on a more prominent role. And now, it is looking to tap into the country's young talent and academics, to help make intelligence more of a science, and not just the work of spies. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Murat Aslan Senior Researcher at SETA Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at HKU