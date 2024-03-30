POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Benjamin Netanyahu allows Israeli delegation to join truce talks
01:58
World
Benjamin Netanyahu allows Israeli delegation to join truce talks
It's publicly warned Israel about the killing of civilians in Gaza, but the US is now sending it more fighter jets and bombs. It's emerged that President Joe Biden has approved billions of dollars of new weapons shipments in the past few days. At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in the latest strikes near a police station in Central Gaza, but there is some hope of new negotiations. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.
March 30, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?