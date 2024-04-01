POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
“We are all brothers here, whether Turk or Kurd”
04:37
World
“We are all brothers here, whether Turk or Kurd”
On Monday, March 25, chaos erupted in Liege, Belgium, as a group of PKK terror group sympathisers unleashed violence on a neighbourhood densely inhabited by Turkish people. Homes and shops bore the brunt of their rampage. But the aggression didn’t end there; the PKK sympathisers stormed a local cafe brandishing clubs, Molotov cocktails and firearms. Numerous Turkish citizens of Belgium were left wounded in the wake of this attack. TRT World spoke to the cafe owner and those who were injured, who recounted the harrowing assault.
April 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?