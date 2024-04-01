POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 9,000 Palestinians currently detained by Israel
04:01
World
More than 9,000 Palestinians currently detained by Israel
Israel has reportedly detained, tortured and interrogated scores of Palestinians during its military operations in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, daily raids have seen thousands of Palestinians there taken into custody too - and testimony of physical violence has many human rights advocates alarmed. Palestinian affairs analyst, Osama Nazzal has more on the ordeal of Palestinian prisoners.
April 1, 2024
