What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Palestinians turn to crowdfunding to evacuate from Gaza

Palestinians desperate to flee Gaza turn to crowdfunding websites to raise cash. South Africans colourfully express support for Gaza. Another data breach, this time AT&T's current and former customers find their information leaked. What’s behind these leaks? Journalists were told to stop pinching valuables from Air Force One. Germany decriminalises marijuana and non-Muslims observe the Ramadan fast and share their experiences online.