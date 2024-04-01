POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians turn to crowdfunding to evacuate from Gaza
15:05
World
Palestinians turn to crowdfunding to evacuate from Gaza
Palestinians desperate to flee Gaza turn to crowdfunding websites to raise cash. South Africans colourfully express support for Gaza. Another data breach, this time AT&T's current and former customers find their information leaked. What’s behind these leaks? Journalists were told to stop pinching valuables from Air Force One. Germany decriminalises marijuana and non-Muslims observe the Ramadan fast and share their experiences online.
April 1, 2024
