Could the Taliban's $680M Canal Project Spark a Conflict With its Central Asian Neighbours?

After the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, it made an ambitious canal project one of its main priorities. With construction already underway in the country's drought-stricken north, Taliban officials say they hope that once completed, the 680 million dollar project will ensure the nation's farming needs. But neighboring states have deep concerns over water security in the region, sparking fears of renewed tensions. The Qosh Tepa Canal will begin from the Amu Darya in Balkh province and stretch 285 kilometers towards the country's southeast once it's completed. And that's expected to happen within the next five years, as the project is in its second phase. But Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan say the canal could radically change the water regime in Central Asia, as both countries are concerned the reduced flow will affect their profitable cotton fields. In Afghanistan, the UN says, over 15 million people are facing food insecurity. The Taliban says the canal will partly ease that problem. But if it's not properly managed, could it lead to a new conflict in the region? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Hashmat Sadat Water Resource Specialist Bruce Pannier Political Analyst