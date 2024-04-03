World Share

At least nine killed, more than 900 others injured in Taiwan earthquake

A powerful earthquake has hit Taiwan, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 900. The 7.2 magnitude tremor struck just before 8am local time, off Taiwan's easern coast, with the epicentre about 18 kilometers south of the city of Hualien. The national fire agency says 70 miners are currently trapped in two coal mines in Hualien County. The capital Taipei was also shaken and there have been a number of landslides. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.