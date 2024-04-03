POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's next for Irish politics after Leo Varadkar's resignation?
The shock resignation of Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar really did come out of the blue. There’s been a speculation frenzy as to why - but no clear answers. So what do we know? And what happens next? Guests: Fionnan Sheahan Ireland Editor at the Irish Independent Brendan Ciaran Browne Professor of Conflict Resolution at Trinity College Dublin Deirdre Heenan Professor of Social Policy at Ulster University Scarlett Mccgwire Former UK Labour Party Adviser
April 3, 2024
