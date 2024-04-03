Israeli army says aid worker deaths were 'grave mistake'

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Calls are growing for countries like the US and the UK to stop helping and supporting Israel. Three of the aid workers killed in the Israeli strikes in Gaza were British and one a dual US-citIzen. The leaders of those countries have spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding accountability. Historically, that rarely happens as Israel repeatedly fails to punish soldiers who kill innocent civilians across Palestine. Joel Flynn has more from Occupied East Jerusalem.
April 3, 2024
