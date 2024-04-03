POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO chief calls for five-year plan delivering $100B to Ukraine
01:48
World
NATO chief calls for five-year plan delivering $100B to Ukraine
NATO Foreign Ministers have been meeting in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is recommending the alliance plays a more involved role, by adopting of a 5-year plan to deliver 100 billion dollars of military aid to Ukraine, which he says needs a more reliable source of supply. Stoltenburg wants NATO to reach a formal agreement ahead of July's 75th anniversary summit in Washington well before the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 3, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?