POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian Ukrainian refugee speaks of Western double standards
02:18
World
Palestinian Ukrainian refugee speaks of Western double standards
Zoya Miari, a 24-year-old Palestinian Ukrainian refugee, tells TRT World that she has personally experienced Western double standards since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza. Miari’s Palestinian father met her mother while he was studying medicine in Ukraine. The family lived in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon until 2021 when they moved to Ukraine, a country that they had to flee after the Russian invasion. The family, twice refugees, now lives in Switzerland and hopes that one day “Palestine and Ukraine will be free” to be able to go back home.
April 4, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?