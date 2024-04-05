POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye officially suspends participation in European arms treaty
03:23
World
Türkiye officially suspends participation in European arms treaty
On November 19th, 1990, the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed between NATO and Warsaw Pact countries, including the Soviet Union. The treaty aimed to reduce the risk of military conflict by limiting the number of conventional weapons for each side. These limits were designed to create a balance and reduce the capability for surprise attacks. In November 2023, Russia withdrew from the treaty and in response, NATO members, including the US, suspended their participation. Murat Aslan, associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University, joins us from Ankara, and answers the questions about why Türkiye took this step, and several countries have suspended participation what the implications of this.
April 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?