World Share

Why Is Coffee an Integral Part of Turkish Culture?

After water, coffee stands as the most consumed beverage in the world, surpassing even tea. This fact couldn't be more true than in Turkiye where coffee acts as an indispensable element of the nation's rich history and culture, dating back to the Ottoman era. But with growing economic concerns, could this beloved beverage take a back seat to more cheaper options? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ahmet Erman Aral UNESCO Chair on Intangible Cultural Heritage Cemil Hakan Kilic General Manager of Istanbul CVB