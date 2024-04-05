POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel admits 'errors' in strike on aid convoy
Israel admits 'errors' in strike on aid convoy
An Israeli investigation has found incorrect assumptions, decision-making mistakes and violations of the rules of engagement resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza. Two senior officers in charge of the operation have been dismissed. World Central Kitchen says Israel's apology is 'cold comfort' for the victims' families and has called for an independent inquiry. TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
April 5, 2024
