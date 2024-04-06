World Share

SUDAN UNREST: Sudanese army launches offensive to regain control of al-Jazirah

The Sudanese army has launched an offensive to recapture Al-Jazirah state, advancing towards Rapid Support Forces positions east of the region. Limited operations are also under way on the western and southern fronts. Fighting erupted between the army and the RSF last year after a breakdown of plans for a new government, resulting in millions of people fleeing neighbouring countries. Ahmed Kaballo, journalist, CEO and Founder of African Stream, a pan-African digital media organisation, joins us from Nairobi and he comments on the army's operation in Al Jazirah and humanitarian situation in Sudan. As there is hunger crise in Sudan. The UN says 18 million people are facing acute hunger.