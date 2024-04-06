POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hamas delegation heading to Cairo on Sunday for truce talks
World
Hamas delegation heading to Cairo on Sunday for truce talks
A Hamas delegation is heading to Cairo on Sunday after an Egyptian invitation to discuss the developments in a ceasefire agreement. US President Joe Biden has called on Egyptian and Qatari leaders to help reach a breakthrough between Hamas and Israel. CIA Director Bill Burns is also set to visit Cairo for more talks this weekend. Joining him will be the Hamas delegation, headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya. Rami Khouri, Author and Analyst, joins us from New York and comments on possible ceasefire.
April 6, 2024
