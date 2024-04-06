POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands gather in Tel Aviv for weekly protests against govt
04:19
World
Thousands gather in Tel Aviv for weekly protests against govt
Outrage over the Israeli strikes that killed members of José Andrés' world-renowned nonprofit bubbled over Tuesday, with Biden issuing a statement torching Israel for failing to protect civilians and aid workers. 55% of Americans said in a Gallup poll last month that they disapprove of Israel's actions in Gaza crossing the majority threshold for the first time, even before the new wave of outrage over the WCK strikes. Nizar Farsakh, Lecturer of International Affairs at George Washington University, joins us from Washington DC and comments on these developments.
April 6, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?