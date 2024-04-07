POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Six months of Israel's war on Gaza killed thousands and displaced 2 million Palestinians
07:18
World
Six months of Israel's war on Gaza killed thousands and displaced 2 million Palestinians
More aid has started to trickle in to Gaza, as Israel caves into Washington's pressure to allow more aid. An Israeli strike killed seven aid workers last week. Tel Aviv says it was a case of mistaken identities. But the US has made it clear that Israel must work to protect civilian lives. Israel has also agreed to open more border crossings. Nebal Farsakh, the Spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent gives an overview of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
April 7, 2024
