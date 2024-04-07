POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More aid started to trickle into Gaza, as Washington's pressure increases on Israel
More aid has started to trickle in to Gaza, as Israel caves into Washington's pressure to allow more aid. An Israeli strike killed seven aid workers last week. Tel Aviv says it was a case of mistaken identities. But the US has made it clear that Israel must work to protect civilian lives. Israel has also agreed to open more border crossings. Professor Kamel Hawwash a Palestinian academic, analyst and writer says despite the death of 33,000 Palestinians, the US and Western countries have not exerted pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.
April 7, 2024
