Gold, silver, copper, zinc, and aluminum prices soar
Global markets are witnessing a surge in precious metal prices, while European indices show positive trends amid anticipation the European Central Bank will cut rates in June. Commodities such as gold, silver, copper, zinc, and aluminum have seen substantial price rises, signaling a robust start to the quarter. The surge is attributed to signs indicating the global manufacturing sector has reached its lowest point and is now on a path to recovery.
April 9, 2024
